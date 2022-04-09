Princess Anne arrives in Australia to open the 200th anniversary Royal Easter Show

Princess Anne has arrived to welcome exhibitors to Sydney’s Royal Easter Show just hours after touching down in Australia for a three-day visit to Australia just a year after the death of her father, Prince Philip.

The Princess Royal, who is visiting Australia on behalf of her mother Queen Elizabeth II, and her crew arrived on Saturday and were driven further through the terminal by an official police escort.

She was at Homebush, west of Sydney, until noon to watch some performances ahead of the official opening of the 200th anniversary of the popular agriculture show.

Anne is participating in the show in her role as Patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.