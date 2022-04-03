Princess Beatrice and Eugenie named in Turkish fraud link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie named in Turkish fraud link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie named in Turkish fraud link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie receive money from a Turkish thief through their father’s links.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, received a bank transfer of more than £1 million at the behest of Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker and an accused fraudster.

Mr Turk duped Turkish millionaire Nebahat Ivyap Isbilen to pay Prince Andrews £750,000. Ms Isbilene’s money was presented as a wedding present for Princess Beatrice.

“Mrs Isbilene is believed to have been paying for assistance in obtaining a passport,” The Telegraph reports.

“She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey, where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in the 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip…


Read Full News