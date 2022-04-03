Princess Beatrice and Eugenie named in Turkish fraud link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie receive money from a Turkish thief through their father’s links.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, received a bank transfer of more than £1 million at the behest of Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker and an accused fraudster.

Mr Turk duped Turkish millionaire Nebahat Ivyap Isbilen to pay Prince Andrews £750,000. Ms Isbilene’s money was presented as a wedding present for Princess Beatrice.

“Mrs Isbilene is believed to have been paying for assistance in obtaining a passport,” The Telegraph reports.

“She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey, where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in the 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip…