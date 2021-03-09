Princess Diana: Meghan compares Markle and Prince Harry’s dilemma? – TMT Daily

Is there a way to repeat yourself in history? Because it seems that it aired on CBS last night with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle according to their conversation with Oprah.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in an exclusive interview with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey on Sunday to reveal the X-Royals’ past lives and reasons for their exit from the royal family.

During the interview, several issues were brought to light by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the royal “establishment” aka “firm” and the treatment of the ex-Duchess of the British press. Meghan Markle made the following confession after revealing her feelings of isolation and frustration while being part of the royal family: “I just didn’t want to live.”

This takes us back to 2019 when Prince Harry first spoke in the media about the “ruthless” coverage of his wife: “Just put, it’s bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know that this is not acceptable at any level. We cannot believe in a world where there is no accountability for it. “

breaking point

Breaking point for Meghan Markle It was when her newborn’s skin color became a topic of discussion – about the fact that it was whispered about the royal establishment as well as for the actress-mother to withdraw a royal title for the newborn Motivated to have suicidal thoughts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor do not hold the title of HRH (Every Royal Highness) like their first cousins. While the toddler’s parents were less concerned with surface leveling as a title, if having a royal title meant that the security that came with it – the couple wanted the same protection for Archie.

Markle followed the security issue by describing how “concerns and conversations about how dark his complexion was.” [Archie’s] When it is born there can be skin, ”inside the establishment. When a surprised Oprah was asked whether the concern was “if he was too brown that would be a problem”, Meghan replied that he was “not able to follow along”.

Interview of princess diana

As the unbreakable and honest admission of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired, the public was reminded of a 1995 BBC sit-down interview of Princess Diana, who suffered from bulimia amidst the pressures of life as royalty Shake the monarchy with his equally honest revelations about being.

Princess Diana witnessed her death in 1997 when her car crashed into a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi. A clip of Princess Diana’s interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir surfaced after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down on Oprah.

In the viral clip, Princess diana explained Why the royal household deemed him “some kind of danger”, the late princess explained. “I think every strong woman has to walk a similar path and I think it’s the strength that causes confusion and fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where does she take it? Where is she going to use it? Why does the public still support her? “

History is repeating

Meghan Markle also mentions how the royal family shut them down when they sought help during their mental struggles. Markle revealed that these words were allegedly uttered to him at the time of his need, “My heart goes out to you, because I think that’s how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you.” Are, because you are not one. Pay to the employee of the institution

“I was ashamed to say it at the time, and Harry felt ashamed to accept it, especially because I know how much he was hurt”, Meghan accepts Oprah. “But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I didn’t want to be alive right now. It was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought.”

Prince Harry tells Oprah his deepest fear of history that he used to repeat himself with his wife and children, as happened to his beloved mother. Prince Harry said: “I have noticed that when I love someone, it is taken care that they are no longer seen or seen as a real person. I have lost my mother and now I see my wife falling prey to the same powerful powers. “

Princess Diana saves her son and his family

Finally, Princess Diana manages to save her son and his family from falling prey to royal life, as if it were too late. Prince Harry reveals that with the help of his mother’s fund for him, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to make his royal exit and begin with a new life.

“I brought what my mother left me,” Prince Harry said. “And without it, we wouldn’t be able to do that, so touching back on what my mother thinks about it, I think she saw me coming. I definitely felt her presence throughout this process. . “

Prince Harry continued To draw parallels between his wife and the late mother’s plight and emotionally sympathetic, “You know, for me, I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to my wife on my behalf Been because i can’t start imagine what it would have been like for [my mother] To go through this process all those years ago. ”

