Princess Haya triumphs over Sheikh Mohammed in legal battle for responsibility of their children

Princess Haya triumphs over Sheikh Mohammed in legal battle for responsibility of their children

Times The report said Sheikh Mohammed, 72, was deemed unfit to share responsibility for the former couple’s children by a British judge, in light of a history of abusive behavior towards Princess Haya. Haya, 47-year-old sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, fled to London in 2019 with her children, Zalia and Zayed, who are now 14 and 10 respectively, after the sheikh learned about her affair with her British bodyguard. Went.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein of Jordan

Adrian Dennis

The Princess told the Family Department of the High Court of London: ‘I continue to be intimidated and harassed, both in children and in financial proceedings; It is conducted on several different forums; All this is designed to weaken me, and eventually crush me… I still…

