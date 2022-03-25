Princess Haya Wins Sole Custody of Her Children

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein’s three-year legal battle in British courts comes to an end today, with the High Court ruling that Princess Haya will have sole custody of her children.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Jordan’s King Abdullah’s half-sister, Princess Haya, have been in custody of 14-year-old Jalila and 10-year-old Zayed since 2019, when Haya fled Britain for fear of her safety. That legal battle is over, with a British judge ruling that Sheikh Mohammed committed “excessive” domestic abuse against his sixth wife.

in that Final judgmentJudge Andrew MacFarlane said Sheikh Mohamed had displayed “persistent coercive and controlling behavior” against family members. “Although largely organized …