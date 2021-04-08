Prithvi gave CCTV footage – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

LATEST

Check Kundali Bhagya Today 8 April 2021 Written Episode: CCTV Footage of Prithvi

Ever since Akshay has been killed, Preeta has entered the list of prime suspects. Yes, everyone in Kundali Bhagya is suspecting Preeta for killing Akshay. There was a lot of drama during the celebration of Holi. Well, let’s jump into the scripted episode of today’s episode. It starts with Preeta entering the hotel where Akshay was murdered. She wears a burqa to hide her identity and also tags Kritika. Preeta sees a waiter and asks her to show the way to the CCTV room but the latter refuses.

Meanwhile Kritika comes. She dresses to look like one of the hotel staff. On the other hand, Sherlyn also advises Prithvi to change into a woman for some time and go to the hotel to remove the CCTV footage of that day. However, they decide to delete the footage of the last three days. Prithvi agrees and then moves to the CCTV room. There he tries his luck by bribing the employees present. At the same time, the waiter begins to suspect both Kritika and Preeta. He shows deliberate misdirection.

After a while Preeta and Kritika arrive in the CCTV room. Preeta interrupts her by looking at the closed door. When the employee stands to open the door, Prithvi uses the opportunity. He proceeds to remove the footage of the last three days and departs. Later, Preeta realizes that the footage has already been deleted. He tells it to Kritika and they both get worried. Meanwhile, Kritika turns her eyes on Sherlyn. He suspects that she is definitely planning something.

In the next scene of the written update, the police arrive at the hotel. They start investigating the place thoroughly to find some clues about Akshay’s death. Kritika is scared to see the police there. Preeta notices and says that she should remain calm and do not tell the police anything for fear. The two agree to leave the hotel and reach home as soon as possible.

Since, Kritika suspects Sherlyn, Preeta and Kritika. On the other hand, ACP Vijay is seen arriving at the police station and gets a call from one of his subordinates, Sushil. The latter tells him about the waiter who has something to inform them. At the end of today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, the police arrive at Luthra’s house and the one who has arrived to arrest them is kept under suspense. Watch the full story tonight on Zee TV.

