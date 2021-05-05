Prithvi Shaw’s girlfriend dances, watch viral video

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that DC’s young batsman Prithvi Shaw has played a brilliant pariah in the 14th season of IPL. Even though the IPL has been postponed due to the Corona epidemic, Prithvi Shaw has performed brilliantly with his bat so far this season. Apart from batting, Prithvi Shaw was also in discussions due to his personal life.

Friends tell you that there are a lot of rumors about the love story of Prithvi Shaw and TV star Prachi Singh. Like many couples, both of them have not officially said anything, but commenting on both of these posts and heart emojis on Instagram tells a lot.

Friends, recently Prachi Singh has shared the video of the dance on Instagram. Video you can see in this post. Danced on the song ‘Tere Naina Mere Naina’ from Akshay Kumar’s movie Chandni Chowk to China. She is belly dancing to this song. This video of Prachi Singh (Prachi Singh) is becoming increasingly viral on social media and the fans are very fond of it.