ENTERTAINMENT

Prithvi Shaw’s girlfriend dances, watch viral video

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that DC’s young batsman Prithvi Shaw has played a brilliant pariah in the 14th season of IPL. Even though the IPL has been postponed due to the Corona epidemic, Prithvi Shaw has performed brilliantly with his bat so far this season. Apart from batting, Prithvi Shaw was also in discussions due to his personal life.

Friends tell you that there are a lot of rumors about the love story of Prithvi Shaw and TV star Prachi Singh. Like many couples, both of them have not officially said anything, but commenting on both of these posts and heart emojis on Instagram tells a lot.

Friends, recently Prachi Singh has shared the video of the dance on Instagram. Video you can see in this post. Danced on the song ‘Tere Naina Mere Naina’ from Akshay Kumar’s movie Chandni Chowk to China. She is belly dancing to this song. This video of Prachi Singh (Prachi Singh) is becoming increasingly viral on social media and the fans are very fond of it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

23
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top