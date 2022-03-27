Privitelli proud after one win after another

Melbourne Victory captain Lia Privitelli is proud of her team after winning the Liberty A-League Championship on Sunday.

Goals from Amy Jackson and Katherine Zimmerman helped the victory to a 2–1 win over Sydney FC in the Grand Final at Jubilee Stadium.

Goalkeeper Casey Dumont was named player of the match after a crucial performance, which featured several excellent saves.

Captain Privitelli praised his team in place of the injured Kayla Morrison.

“I can’t be prouder of this bunch of girls. We’ve had a really, really tough season and we’ve done it,” she told 10 Bold.

“I think Sydney was here for revenge and we were out here back-to-back.

“To be honest, they were probably better than us in the first half and we knew we had to…