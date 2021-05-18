Priyadarshi will be seen in a different avatar in Aha’s new series

Telugu streaming service Aha Ki Announced a new series called In the Name of God on Tuesday. Directed by Suresh Krishna, The seven-part gangster series features Priyadarshi in the lead role. Priyadarshi’s character look has been revealed in the poster of the show released today. The actor appears as a person who is no stranger to violence.

The Name of God marks a departure from the roles usually associated with Priyadarshi. He is well known for playing the role of the protagonist’s friend in Telugu films. 2017 This has been the case since his breakout role in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy. but, Priyadarshi is cast against Type in The Name of God.

Aha founder Allu Aravind and the show’s producer Suresh Krishna believe In the Name of God will prove to be a turning point in Priyadarshi’s career. They also believe that after this show, Priyadarshi will be considered to play the lead role in action films.

“Priyadarshi was a revelation in terms of her acting range and also Nandini Rai, Who beyond their looks, Gave a lot of emotional depth to his performance. The show is a complete package that will surprise everyone, “Suresh Krishna said.

Priyadarshi is also very excited about the back-to-back success of her projects on various platforms. “I have had a memorable journey with Aha as a platform, Whether it is Hybath in the mail or half in the ING. Even during Jathi Ratnalu’s successful tour in the US recently, Many people came to me and showered their love for Mel, Which tells us about the wide reach of Aha. I have always seen Suresh Krishna as a director, And being a part of their first production is a dream come true moment. I had a banging experience during the shooting of the show, And I thank Vidyasagar that he discovered a side for me that I never knew about. Nandini Rai was not only a brilliant co-star, Is a rather excellent artist, Who got a lot of love from the audience, “Priyadarshi said.

In The Name of God, Vidyasagar is written and directed by Muthukumar. The crime thriller series also stars Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles. It is expected to be released soon on Aha.