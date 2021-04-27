Priyanka Chopra appeals to US President Joe Biden to send vaccine immediately, wrote- My country is in a bad state

Priyanka Chopra can be upset by the havoc created by the Corona epidemic in India. He has written a message tagging US President Joe Biden. He has expressed concern over the situation of his nation and has pleaded with Joe whether or not he may give vaccines to India instantly? Nonetheless, on Priyanka’s tweet, some folks have replied that they need to have carried out this tweet earlier.

Priyanka wrote – can ship vaccine instantly?

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, my coronary heart is breaking. India Kovid has been struggling since 19 and the US has ordered 550 million vaccines out of necessity. Priyanka has tagged many individuals together with the US President, White Home Chief, thanks for sharing AstraZeneca with the entire world however the situation of my nation could be very dangerous. Are you able to share vaccines with India instantly?

My coronary heart breaks. India is affected by COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M extra vaccines than wanted @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @ JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, however the state of affairs in my nation is crucial. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

Individuals gave combined reactions

Nonetheless, many individuals have written on Priyanka’s tweet that she delayed. A consumer has written that they need to have tweeted this at the very least 2 weeks in the past. On the similar time, one other has written that the US RAW materials has already been ready to produce. On the similar time, many individuals have additionally praised Priyanka Chopra.