Priyanka Chopra Desi Holi With Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra) has now become a global icon and has settled in America after marrying American singer Nick Jonas. However, she has not forgotten her Indian cultures. She is seen celebrating Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and sometimes Shivratri. Now the actress has celebrated Holi with pomp, whose glimpses she has shared on social media.

Priyanka Chopra lives in Los Angeles, USA with her husband Nick Jonas and New Born Baby. Recently, she celebrated Mahashivratri with her husband Nick Jonas and she also shared a glimpse of it on her Insta story, in which a huge temple built in her house can be seen.

(read this also- Sakshi Dhoni played Holi with daughter Jeeva in Rishikesh, cute glimpses came in front)

Now Priyanka held a Holi party in her house, in which she played Holi fiercely with her husband and friends. On 19 March 2022, he shared a series of videos and photos on his Insta handle. In one photo she is seen posing with her husband, while another video is special as Nick Jonas asks his wife Priyanka to kiss and when she comes, he paints her with deceit. In the rest of the pictures, the couple can be seen with their friends and family.

Sharing this post, Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world seems so scary, it’s a blessing. Happy Holi to all. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like a desi! I am feeling good #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours”.

(read this also- Ankita Lokhande celebrated the first Holi with husband Vicky Jain in a grand style, was seen twinning)

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi on her Instagram and has also shared a series of pictures. In the photos, the actress can be seen playing Holi with her husband. Priyanka captioned these photos, “Do me a favor… let’s play Holi. Pardon me. Had to do it!”

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a top and shorts with sandals, earrings and necklace, in which she looked stunning as ever. At the same time, Nick was wearing a white shirt and matching pants.

(read this also- Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were seen celebrating Holi together amid reports of separation, pictures surfaced)

Right now, we love Priyanka Chopra’s desi style Holi celebration. By the way, how did you like the glimpses of his Holi? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)