Priyanka Chopra Sold Her Very Expensive Rolls Royce Ghost to Bengaluru Businessman | Priyanka Chopra sold her expensive car after becoming a mother, the reason also came to the fore

new Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who has played her danka from Bollywood to Hollywood, is enjoying motherhood these days. The actress recently became a mother and after becoming a mother, she looks very busy. Meanwhile, a news related to the actress is coming out, in which it is being claimed that the actress has sold her car worth crores. Only after this news came to the fore, people want to know why Priyanka did this?

Priyanka sold her car

Whenever Priyanka Chopra used to get out of her luxurious car Rolls Royce Ghost, everyone’s eyes used to stop on her. To make this car even more beautiful, Priyanka also used a lot of luxurious interiors and fancy gadgets. Now in the latest information, it is being said that he has sold this luxurious and valuable car.

The car was eating dust in the garage

It is being told that Priyanka Chopra bought this luxurious car in the year 2013. It is reported that Priyanka has sold her luxury car to a Bangalore-based businessman. According to the report of Pinkvilla, this information has not yet been received as to how much Priyanka Chopra has sold this luxurious car. According to the report, Priyanka took the decision to sell her favorite car only because it was lying in her garage for a long time. Since Priyanka has shifted to America after marriage and is pursuing her business and career from there.

priyanka movies

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who was seen in ‘The Matrix 4’, is now busy preparing for Amazon Prime’s series ‘Citadel’ and ‘Text for You’. Priyanka is also in discussion about the news of naming her child at this time. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra told in an event that the name of the girl has not been named yet and it will be kept when the pandit will figure out the name.

Also read- Husband of this actress asked to leave acting and get married, now making YouTube videos

Click here for latest and interesting entertainment news

Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page like to