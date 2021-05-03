Priyanka Chopra’s age is not known by looking at Gorges’ skin, know what is about the gold sheet mask and the benefits of its use

It is no secret that Priyanka Chopra has won hearts worldwide with her superb acting skills and beauty. The actress has always been active on her social media platforms by offering her opinions on social issues and spreading the beans around her skincare regime. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture on her Instagram story, where she can be seen wearing a gold sheet mask. If you are thinking how beneficial the golden mask is for your skin, do not worry, we are here to tell you everything about this magical mask.

What are sheet masks?

The beauty market is being soaked on face-shaped fabric masks in a serum that is rich in many hydrating and soothing properties. Sheet masks are different from your regular face pack which you have to apply and wash for at least 10-15 minutes. With a sheet mask, you need to put the submerged sheet on your face for 20 minutes and then tap the residue into the skin instead of rinsing it.

Why Golden Mask?

The gold face mask is believed to have anti-aging properties and has been used by legends such as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra. There are many benefits of gold face mask that help in revitalizing and rejuvenating your skin. Using gold masks on your face gives you a glow and youthful glow.

Benefits of using Gold Mask

Gold masks are believed to promote the production of collagen in your skin, which is the main reason for slowing down the aging process. It copes with issues such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging resulting in toned and firm skin. It also enhances elasticity for younger looking healthy skin.

Fight’s Edge Spots

It is said that sleeping masks can combat free radicals in the body and over time reverse sun damage and age spots on the skin.

High in antioxidants

Gold face masks are full of antioxidants that help to repair, renew and protect your skin from environmental damage.

Reduces skin inflammation

Gold face mask is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory that helps your skin fight pimples and other skin issues. It is also believed to soothe your skin inflammation and problems.

Types of gold masks you can choose from

Gold infused sheet mask

Sheet masks are easy to apply and remove and they come in fabric and foil material that has been cut around the area of ​​your nose, eyes and mouth. It deeply moisturizes your skin and hydrates it completely.

Gold Peel Mask

Golden peel-off masks help you get rid of blackheads around your nose and mouth. It deeply cleanses your skin and makes it soft and supple.

Cream Based Gold Face Pack

These face masks can be applied directly to your cleansed face with the help of an application brush or fingers. Let the mask sit for 15-20 minutes or until it dries and then wash it with plain water and apply moisturizer.