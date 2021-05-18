Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas admitted to hospital, know what is the reason?

Mumbai. Friends tell you that on 1 December 2018, Priyanka and Nick married two customs. Both were married in Udaipur in a very luxurious manner according to Hinduism and Christianity. Nick is also popular like his wife Priyanka and rules the hearts of the fans. This beautiful couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing their beautiful pictures and videos, Fans give them a lot of love.

But friends Nick Jonas’ fans are going to get a big shock. For your information, tell us that Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas has been admitted to the hospital. Nick Jonas is hurt on the set of his new show. Nick was admitted to the hospital on 15 May after suffering an injury. It is not clear yet how much and where he got hurt. In India too, fans like Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas very much. Nick’s songs are also very popular in India.

Friends, let us tell you that the 28-year-old musician is shooting a secret project and the project has been kept completely secret for the time being. According to friends commotion, he was taken to the local hospital by ambulance late on Saturday night, but more fans are still waiting for information. It is being said that after some time, Nick Jonas is back home because he is going to appear in the Monday Night episode of The Voice.