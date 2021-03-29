Priyanka Chopra’s in-laws seen in Holi colors, Nick Jonas was caught between ‘Salis’ last year – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws seen in Holi colors, Nick Jonas was caught between 'Salis' last year

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws seen in Holi colors, Nick Jonas was caught between 'Salis' last year

Priyanka Chopra celebrates all festivals with full enthusiasm. This year he celebrated Holi with the family because of Corona. Priyanka has shared some beautiful pictures of Holi celebrations on her Instagram. She was paired with her husband Nick Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., mother-in-law Dennis Holly. Priyanka has also given a message to her fans on Holi.

Priyanka gave this message on Holi

In the picture, Priyanka is posing with her in-laws. Gulaal is seen on her clothes and face. At the same time, the decoration of Holi is also seen in his background. Priyanka has a hand in hand. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, Holi Colors festival is one of my favorite festivals. I hope we can all celebrate this at home with our loved ones.

Last Holi Nick-Priyanka did a lot of blast

Nick and Priyanka played Holi fiercely in Mumbai last year. First they had arrived at Isha Ambani’s Holi Party. Here she had great fun with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes. After this, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi in Pune with Nick Jonas. This was Nick’s first Holi in India and he had a lot of fun.

Priyanka’s restaurant is in the news
Priyanka Chopra has recently opened a New York Sona restaurant. In this restaurant people will get a taste of Indian food with a fun twist. Priyanka was not present in its opening serimani but fans got a glimpse of it on Instagram.

x