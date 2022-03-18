Priyanka Gandhi’s Nandoi reversed the talk of one night stand

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla spoke about spending the night with the businessman’s wife. took a uturn Is. He called it a stunt for a reality show. Poonawalla recently appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Up’. disclosed was that he was given by a big businessman of the country. Wife spend a night with was asked for. However, now he has gone back on his words.

Tehseen told That it was a part of the process. Before the show started, the contestants were asked to share some secrets with the makers, which were to be used in the show when needed. The contestant of the reality show says that his revelations were misunderstood and portrayed as if he had directly confessed to a recent incident.

Tehseen added Told, “This secret is centuries old and has no relevance today. This was 20 years ago and it was only a reality show stunt for me. I revealed a secret because it was fun. It was part of the format of the reality show and after all it is a game.”

He has also described his friendship with Saisha Shinde as very important. tell that Tehseen disclosed this He did it only to save Saisha. Actually, Kangana asked Tehseen to go out of her jail due to less votes, but she also told Tehseen that while leaving the show, if she wanted, she could save one of the contestants from being out of the show, But for this they have to pay a price.

That price was that Tehseen would have to reveal his secret to the world and in return he could save one of the contestants. Tehseen saved Saisha by accepting this condition. Tehseen said that he was met by a big businessman of the country. Wife spend a night with And with it he had some conditions and fantasies. For this work, the biggest businessman of the country had booked the entire nightclub for Saturday and Sunday.

Tehseen told that when he was spending time with his wife (of the businessman), the businessman was watching all this. His only condition was that he would see Tehseen spending time with his wife. Tehseen said that he had agreed to this and he has no regrets about it. It is noteworthy that Tehseen is married to the sister of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra.