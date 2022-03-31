Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner signs five-year deal with Los Angeles Rams; $50M worth, per source

Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner will remain at the NFC West next season despite his release by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

Wagner has agreed to a five-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $50 million and could be worth up to $65 million if Wagner reaches the stimulus.

It would mark a homecoming for Wagner, who was born in Los Angeles and attended high school in Ontario, California, about 35 miles east of the city. Wagner has become the latest big-name player to engage in a star-studded Rams defense that already includes defensive tackles Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.


