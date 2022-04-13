Pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk arrested during a secret operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Viktor Medvedchuk, a legislator from the pro-Kremlin party The Platform for Life, has been imprisoned by Ukrainian security forces. President Zelensky himself announced this via Telegram. Putin’s aide Medvedchuk is charged with treason and escaped house arrest in late February.

Medvedchuk was the leader of the Ukrainian opposition party The Platform for Life and was convicted of treason last year and placed under house arrest. He is seen as an ally of Putin and calls the Russian leader the godfather of his youngest daughter. Three days after the start of the Russian offensive, the pro-Kremlin politician escaped and to this day has not been seen again.

© Reuters

Medvedchuk’s lawyer at the time denied Kyiv’s allegations that he had fled, instead Medvedchuk was forced to move to another location because of threats from nationalist groups.