Pro League will look into Union-Bearshot events

The new CEO of the Pro League, Lorin Parris, has given information to this effect.

As we entered the final 10 minutes of the game between Union and Beerschot, Bearshot fans this season shone for the last time, and in the worst way possible. The police intervened and the match was stopped by Mr. bukout,

Following these events, the new CEO of the Pro League lorin parris communicated on Twitter That the Pro League will investigate the matter on Monday. “We had an exciting evening of football and then you see. It is completely unacceptable that some hotheads are spoiling everyone’s fun. Acts like this have no place in our stadiums. I called both clubs done and we will review the matter on Monday.”

Judging by the events, the union could have won the match on the green carpet.