Pro-Putin leaders win Hungary and Serbia votes, remind Kremlin it has friends in high places

In both Hungary and Serbia, openly pro-Russian parties comfortably won legislative elections, providing a welcome reminder to Putin that despite the firm and largely united response of the international community to the invasion, he has Some friends towards its west.

came as the most important victory Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban And his nationalist Fides party won a landslide victory. Hungary is a member of both the European Union and NATO, which means Putin can claim to be a dude with seats in the top table of two of his most hated institutions.

During his victory speech on Sunday night, Orban targeted not only the European Union but also Ukraine.

“We have a victory that can be seen from the Moon, but it is sure that it can be seen from Brussels,” he said, adding that Fides “will …