Pro-Putin leaders win re-election in Hungary and Serbia as Europe grapples with war

Two far-right political leaders allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin have won re-election in Europe, even as Moscow’s largely unpopular war in Ukraine continues.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban easily off to victory Against a coalition of political opponents from both the left and right, and Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic won second term With 60% of the votes.

Although most of the European Union and the world have condemned Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine, the two victories show that some Europeans still support nationalist leaders with close ties to the Kremlin.

Orban, who called for peace in Ukraine, also used his victory speech Call Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is Hungary’s “rival”. European…