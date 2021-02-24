Procedure for applying in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PRadha Mantri Awas Yojana Registration Process in Hindi)

People living in urban and rural areas can avail the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There are different procedures to apply for this in urban and rural areas, which are given below.

PMAY scheme for rural areas (PMAY REgoistic for rural areas)

People living in rural areas can visit their local public convenience center or district office to apply for PM Awas Yojana.

Here they will get its application form. He will have to submit this form in the same office by filling it correctly and attaching all the documents sought with the form.

After this, the gram panchayat will elect the people who get its benefits. And a final list of all the selected beneficiaries will be prepared, which will be released by the higher officer.

Only those people who will be included in this list will be able to take advantage of this scheme. In this way, people living in rural areas can join this scheme by applying for this scheme.

PMEY Scheme for Urban Areas (PMAY REgoistic for urban areas)

For the people living in the urban area, there are 2 offline and online procedures to apply in this housing scheme, which is as follows –

Offline Process: –

In order to apply through offline through this scheme, the first eligible applicants will have to go to their nearest service center and register themselves there.

For this, while registering themselves, they will need their passport size photo and Aadhaar card for identification. Which they should take with them.

Registration fee is also charged in this scheme. For this, it is mandatory for the applicants to submit Rs. 25 as registration fee along with their application form.

After this process is complete, the applicants will get the registration number, through which the applicants can also check the status of their registration.

In this way applicants can apply through offline mode.

Online process: –

Online process has also been given for this scheme. First of all, its official website https://pmaymis.gov.in/# will go on.

On visiting here, an option of ‘Apply here’ will appear in front of them, on which a page will open. You direct this link https://registration.csc.gov.in/pmay/Notice.aspx You can also reach here by clicking on it.

In the page which will open before you, you will be asked your Aadhaar number and your monthly house expenses income. Which you have to fill correctly. After it is complete, at the end of that page it will appear written next, click on it.

As soon as you click on the next button, after this you will be asked for verification through I scan method, fingerprint or OTP etc., from which you will have to select one.

If you select OTP, the ‘Generate OTP’ button will appear in a box on the next page, click on it. The OTP number will come on your mobile phone linked to your Aadhaar card. You can validate your OTP number by entering it there.

After this, its registration form will open in front of you on the next page. After filling all the information asked in it, you submit it.

After this is done, you will get the registration number and assessment IDD, which you can use to check your status in the housing scheme.

In this way you can also apply in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through online mode.

Partnership Project

A partnership project for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has also been started. Under which some camps will be set up in the municipal offices of local districts or elsewhere. Where all those people who have a BPL card can avail this scheme by paying only Rs. 20,000. Therefore, now BPL card holders can also get their own accommodation through this scheme.

Other links