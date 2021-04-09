Producer Abigail Pandey was all set to marry last year but pandemic ruined it

Abigail Pandey is an actress and dancer for the past six years he have been in relationship with the choreographer Sanam Johar he was all planning for his marriage last year but the huge sudden pandemic have ruined everything, the couple were also seen in dance reality show ‘Naach Baliye’ season 8 were they rocked

Abigail was last seen as producer were he shares “Everyone around us wants to know when we plan to tie the knot. Sanam and I had plans to get married last year but the pandemic ruined it. We want to get married at a time when it is comfortable for everyone to come and bless us. I feel that if your loved ones and family can’t participate in your wedding, what’s the point? Also, Sanam and I are already living-in and we are enjoying our life together. That’s what matters the most.”

Talking about her fiance “With him I don’t have to worry about how I look and be dressed like a doll every time. Of course, if we are going out it would matter to him, he would want me to dress well, but otherwise he is comfortable with my simplicity at home. I find that quality in him very endearing.”

Also sharing some opinion on how television concepts come “TV shows have been trying something new since the pandemic hit us last year. There is always scope for improvement, but I am seeing many makers experimenting with concepts, which is a welcome change.”

