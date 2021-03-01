Producer Sandeep Coritala dies

Loading...

Loading...

Sandeep Coritala Death: Another tragedy has occurred in Tollywood. Sandeep Coritala, who co-produced popular films like Nikhil starrer Swami Ra Ra and Vidu Theda and Rowdy Fellow starring Nara Rohith, died of a heart attack. The producer breathed his last on Sunday morning. TMT personalities condole the death of producer Sandeep Coritala. The news of Sandeep Koratla’s death was announced by Hero Nara Rohit by sharing a post on Twitter. During these two films, Rohit was surprised to learn about his association with Sandeep Coritla. Nara Rohit said, “I never thought that today would be such a painful start. Shanti. ”Sandeep Coritala was cremated at Pundla, Sandeep’s hometown in Bapatla in Guntur district.

Loading...

Swami ra ra director Sudhir Verma Tweeted, “I am saddened to learn about the death of my best friend Sandeep Coritala. I will never forget the encouragement Sandeep gave me at the screening of ‘y Swami Ra Ra’. Peace be upon your soul, brother. We miss you so much Sandeep. “

Loading...

The well-wishers of the film fraternity producer Sandeep Coritala are mourning his demise.

Loading...

www.tollywood.net The producers are deeply mourning the demise of Sandeep Coritala. May his soul rest in peace.

Loading...