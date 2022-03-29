Producer Will Packer creates Oscar history by hiring all-black production team

Film and Television Producer will packer He made history over the weekend when he led the first all-black production team in Oscar history.

From #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 #Oscar Black AF in 2022: EPs: Will Packer + Shayla Cowan

Trophy Presenter: 87th Mr + Miss NCAT

Co-Hosts: Regina Hall + Wanda Sykes

red carpet: terrence j

Artist: Beyoncé

Governors Ball Menu: Ghetto Gastro pic.twitter.com/DNOZvSYWLh — Crystal Franklin (@krysfranklintv) March 27, 2022

according to Tampa Bay TimesThe show, which aired on March 27, not only made noise Will Smith And Chris Rock Frakes Packer made history by leading the first all-black production team in the history of the 94th annual Oscars.

“I’m someone who always believes, ‘I can show you better than I can tell…