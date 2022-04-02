‘Productivity rate’ significantly improved at Dublin airport

The operator of Dublin Airport has said that this morning the wait time for security checks during peak hours at Terminal 1 was 47 minutes.

The peak hours at Terminal 2 were about 33 minutes between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A DA spokesperson said that passengers are heeding its advisory and arriving earlier than departure time to avoid missing their flights.

Da said there aren’t more screeners in security this weekend than last weekend, but the system is running much more efficiently as employees from other areas of the business are deployed to help keep operations running smoothly. Has been done.

Staff in back-office roles in da are supporting screening staff by helping to prepare passengers in advance – giving them information prior to screening and search…