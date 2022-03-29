Project Belfast needs to accelerate

RT hurling analyst Donal Ogg Cusack has said that it is the GAA’s responsibility to ensure that Belfast becomes a bottleneck.

In 2018, the GAA launched Gelfast, the largest non-capital initiative by the association in the north to promote sports in the city, but the two-time All-Star wants to take advantage of every opportunity possible to ensure that Antrim becomes A top class hurling county.

“I think it’s really important, even to get above county limits and things like that, we need a strong Antrim,” he told the RT GAA podcast.

“How is it that we only have so many strong hurling teams? Division 2 Finals when you look at the likes of Down and Westmeath. Westmeath beat Kerry. You have to ask, and it was coming home in my head . . .