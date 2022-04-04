Project Hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Waleed Alley Disappear from the Channel Ten Show

Project hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Waleed Alley disappear from Channel Ten show … as co-host Carrie Bickmore prepares to move to the UK with her family
Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson were noticeably absent from The Project this week.
The host disappeared from the Channel Ten show as Carrie Bickmore moved in with her family before moving to the UK.
The pair last hosted the show together on 25 March from Western Australia.
Absent: Project hosts Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) and Waleed Alley have disappeared from the Channel Ten show
The…
Read Full News