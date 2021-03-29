Prominent US Sikh Gurinder Khalsa supports farmers protest | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

AMBALA: Rosa Parks Trailblazer awardee Gurinder Singh Khalsa of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday visited the farmers’ protest at Singhu border of Delhi and addressed the gathering.

Gurinder Singh, who is also chairman of US-based Sikhs Political Action Committee (SikhsPAC), fully supported the farmers’ agitation against Centre government’s three controversial agri-marketing laws.

Gurinder Singh earlier wrote to Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) with a request to share his thoughts and join the protest at Singhu border.

In his letter, Gurinder Singh said, “I, Gurinder Singh Khalsa, Chairman SikhsPAC, fully endorse and support Kisan Ekta Morcha on an individual level. Currently I am in India and would like to share my thoughts. I will be joining the protest at Singhu Border Kisan Ekta Morcha for two days on March 29-30, 2021.”

Talking to TOI, Gurinder Singh said, “The hold of right-wing powers ( BJP and RSS) in India is strong and the opposition parties are so weak that they would not be able to weaken the government’s strength. Only a revolution can break this strength and if ongoing revolution fails to do so then the next one will come very late. And it will be too late for this nation, therefore, it is very important to give strength to this revolution.”

While addressing the farmers from the stage, Singh said that the diaspora is keeping a close eye on the ongoing protests.

“I want to thank the farmers’ leaders, farmers of Punjab and Haryana and of other states, who took forward and led the protest across India against the government of India’s black laws. We are thankful to all the brothers in the country and abroad who are supporting and serving this agitation with body, mind and money”, said Gurinder Singh.

“I also want to thank the Haryana farmers for giving full support to this agitation, who have shown their Punjabi brothers that they are no less than them”, said Gurinder Singh.

He said that there are a large number of family members of farmers settled across the world especially from Punjab and Haryana. “Through the power of the media across the world, we (the diaspora) are putting immense pressure on the governments in different countries and you (the farmers) need not to worry. Even the magazines like Time are giving front page space to our sisters, for which prominent figures of the world do not get space easily. We should be thankful to this and live with sprightliness”, said Gurinder Singh in his address.

“Wherever the farmers of Punjab-Haryana are settled across the world, they are holding protests and demonstrations against the farm laws. At the local, state and federal level abroad, we have put immense pressure on the government against the laws and collaborated with the media; so that the voice of the farmers from India reaches across world”, said Gurinder.

Announcing to assist in publication of the book launched from SKM stage on Monday, namely “Krishi Kanoonon Mei Kala Kya Hai?” – What is black in agriculture laws? – written by Advocate Joginder Singh Toor; Gurinder Singh said, “Mr. Toor has written this book, which will help the people to know about the farm laws. I announce from this stage to assist in publishing 10,000 each copies of this book in Punjabi and Hindi languages.”

Urging the farmers not to turn back, Gurinder Singh said, “I urge all the brothers and sisters that the success is very close. Do not turn back now. Due to your efforts, today the voice of farmers is resonating in the UNO (United Nations Organisation) and America and the farmers of other countries have also started to raise their voice. This leadership is now showing way to the farmers of the world.”

When asked about the support offered by Gurinder Singh, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, “It is good if he has made an announcement to assist in publication of the book launched related to farm laws. Whoever wants to make the kisan andolan (farmers’ movement) successful as a kisan andolan whether they are in America, England, or if they are Sikhs or non-Sikhs, we welcome them.”