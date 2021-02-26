Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Time Out!

Norman’s return and his greatly changed personality may have more underlying causes than our known ones. He has made up his mind to exorcise the demons and now fans are more than eager to know what will happen next week in The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8.

Realizing that they are nothing more than food for the demons, the children of Grace Field have no choice but to hide them to survive. But Norman is very much determined in his mission.

He has already made a drug to recreate demons. But he does not want to stop that.

The latest episode of Yakusoku no Neverland S2 shows us the truth of the demon world, or perhaps the world in general where everyone is driven by their own interest.

Do the Normans really want to wipe out the existence of demons? Or will Emma find a way to save them without shedding blood?

While Norman and Emma hold different perspectives, fans can’t wait to find out how Anime will proceed. Today, we will discuss all the details of the promised Neverland season 2 episode 8!

Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Time:

Yakusoku no Neverland became a huge hit and began airing the second season from January this year.

The next episode will cover the King of Heaven. Although the story is not the same as the original manga, the anime is still going strong as we now know nothing about the ending.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8 will officially air in Japan on March 5 at 1:25 AM JSTTh, 2021 while in the United States, the episode will be available on March 4 at 4:30 pm PSTTh.

Viewers from European countries can stream Yukasuku no Neverland S02EP08 on Thursday, March 4 at 5:25 pm.Th. Indian fans of the anime can watch eight episodes of this season at 9:55 pm IST on a single date.

In Australia, Promised Neverland Second Season Episode 8 with English subtitles will premiere on March 5 at 2:55 pm ACDTTh, 2021.

Where to Watch Yakusoku No Neckland Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

All the latest episodes of The Promised Neverland are available to watch on the official steaming platforms – Fiction, Hulu and Anylab.

Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8 Spoiler and Preview:

Mujika seems to have been alive for over 700 years. Just a small amount of his blood can change the nature of other demons and he won’t feel the need to eat humans.

Although records say that Mujika was killed, we all know she is alive! Emma says that the demons can use this to solve their problem but Ray was quick to judge the situation. To establish their control over the demon world, the nobles killed people with such powers as human farms would otherwise become useless.

How will Mujika play survival in The Promise Neverland S2 Episode 8?

Norman says that there is a way to the human world and that is the Grace Field House itself. However it is very difficult to escape, so with no choice, Emma decides to search for Mujika and Sonu, with Ray not wiping out the demons.

Emma’s soft corners for the demons make Barbara very upset and we see Norman imprisoned a demon and is experimenting on it.

What is Norman’s motive? Is he trying to find a way to kill them or is he hiding his real intent behind this excuse? Norman is definitely hiding something because we are watching him soaked in blood as soon as the episode is over.

We can’t wait to see what happened to Norman when he was being eaten in The Promised Neverland S2 Episode 8!

The preview will be added when it is out.

