Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online

Written by Kaiu Shirai and based on the Japanese manga series written by Posuka Demizu, ‘The Promised Neverland’ is a dystopian science fiction anime that has quickly become one of the most popular Shनेnen shows on television. It follows a group of children who live in an orphanage and discover that they are being raised to serve as food for the demons. Determined to survive, many of them run away from the facility and then decide to do whatever they can to bring change in their world. The anime premiered on January 11, 2019. Season 2 aired on January 8, 2021. Here is all you need to know about upcoming episodes.

Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

Season 2, episode 9 op of ‘The Promised Neverland’ appears March 12, 2021CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Momaru Kanbe as the lead author and Kaiu Shirai as the primary writer. Takahira Obata provided the music and Kazuki Shimada created the character designs. Kiiro Akiyama sang the first theme track “Identity” and Myuk sang the last theme track “Magic”.

Where can I watch Season 2 of Neverland promised online?

Season 2 episodes of ‘The Promised Neverland’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available Funimation (North America), Animelab (Australia and New Zealand), Hulu (North America), and Waqneem (Scandinavia) on the day of their broadcast on Fuji TV’s Notitmina and its affiliated channels in Japan.

Funimation also has Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish (Mexican) subtitled versions for its audiences in South America. French, German and Russian viewers can watch the series on their respective language subtitled Vecnim. Viewers can watch season 2 in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan iQIYIItalian viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles VVVIDThe English-language version of season 1 is also available on Funimation.

Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 9 Spoiler

Episode 8 continues to have flashbacks. Norman met Peter Ratry, who took him from Grace Field to Lambda 7214, a facility where experiments were conducted on human subjects. Norman amazed the scientists there with his unprecedented scores in cognitive tests. Seeing this, Ratri realized that Norman could be the key to controlling children in all facilities.

When he starts coughing with blood, Norman decides that he needs to ensure the safety of his siblings before he dies. With the help of other prisoners, he detonated a bomb inside the facility. After he and his new ally escape, Norman begins to experiment with demons. Today Emma, ​​Ray, Don and Gilda continue their search for Mujika and Sonu. They track migratory birds and eventually find both monsters a day before Norman’s deadline.

However, the reunion is interrupted when they hear an explosion in the distance, and Emma and the other three children realize that Norman intentionally released the drugs ahead of schedule. Monsters in the city begin to change and lose consciousness. They start attacking each other and the city quickly turns into a raging inferno. While walking around the city, Norman meets the elderly demon Emma and her granddaughter found in the temple. He is about to kill the youngest child, but when the elderly demon summons his granddaughter Emma, ​​he freezes.

The young demon begins to change, but the drugs do not affect his grandfather, which makes Norman realize that the old demon has the same skills as Mujika. He tries to kill the demon with his sword, but the demon intercepts the knife with his hand and then bleeds his granddaughter. The episode ends when Emma and the others arrive. She promises Norman that she will not leave him alone this time. In episode 9, Emma can find out that Norman is dying. Norman’s Lambda crew can take matters into their own hands.

