Promising UFC Flyweight Jimmy Flick Abruptly Retires

Jimmy Flick declares retirement

Fighters retire for all types of causes and at numerous levels of their respective careers. Generally it’s an damage that cuts a profession brief. Generally Father Time simply catches as much as the perfect of them.

Different occasions, motivation — or lack thereof — may be the most important deterrent to somebody who trains and fights for a residing. Such is the case with promising UFC flyweight Jimmy “The Brick” Flick, who, on the age of 30, introduced his retirement from the game of MMA on April 10, simply weeks away from his bout at UFC Struggle Evening: Sandhagen-Dillashaw with the load class champion’s brother Francisco Figueiredo.

Flick took to the middle of the octagon eventually weekend’s Supreme Cage Preventing (SCF) occasion in his residence state of Oklahoma to make the sudden and shocking announcement in entrance of a stay crowd.

You heard it right here first @jimmyflick https://t.co/yDhON0YZOK — cornerandcasual (@cornerandcasual) April 11, 2021

Throughout his retirement speech, Flick mentions three targets that he set for himself in 2020 and that he was capable of accomplish inside that yr:

No extra ingesting soda Make $100,000 Make the UFC stroll

His three new targets post-retirement are to spend extra time together with his household, assist his spouse attain her targets, and end the guide he began writing over a yr in the past to inform his story.

Flick summed up his thought course of fairly properly and with loads of uncooked emotion in an interview with Ariel Helwani on April 13. In addition to eager to dedicate extra time to his spouse and two daughters, Flick additionally mentions coming to a current realization that his motivation for preventing, which was to fix a severed relationship together with his father, wasn’t the fitting cause to maintain preventing and proceed carrying down his physique.

“I needed to make that UFC stroll… I additionally needed to win my dad again and I nonetheless haven’t. And I discovered that’s why I used to be preventing. I used to be preventing for all of the improper causes.”@jimmyflick spoke to @arielhelwani about his household and why he walked away from the game in his prime. pic.twitter.com/tEo8zCULsH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

On this interview with Helwani and different subsequent interviews after his retirement, Flick cites a dialog he had together with his father on Easter weekend as a part of his newfound revelation. Flick’s father was his former coach and mentor earlier than substance abuse points drove him away from the game of MMA totally.

“I haven’t talked to my father very a lot, and that dialog made a giant distinction on me in my life,” Flick mentioned on the What the Heck podcast. “I assumed my dad was going to vary his life to come back be in my nook within the UFC, to be there like I informed individuals within the Contender [Series]. I assumed that will change my dad’s life. I assumed it could change my brother’s life. I assumed it could allow them to know, ‘I nonetheless need y’all there. I need y’all in my life. I consider in y’all. I really like y’all. We did this collectively. And it didn’t make a distinction. So I discovered I used to be preventing for all of the improper causes. I used to be nonetheless preventing to get my dad again, to get my brother again, to have my household there once more, for my ladies to see my dad and my brother. And it didn’t matter.”

Flick has additionally had another fascinating feedback when explaining his retirement.

Prefacing by saying that the UFC by no means did him improper and that he loves and appreciates what the promotion did for him, Flick had some pragmatic views on the bodily toll MMA places on a fighter’s physique.

“…there’s no advantages of beating my physique up no extra being within the UFC,” Flick mentioned. “We’ve no 401k. We’ve no advantages. We’ve no fallback. Fighters are too silly to unionize, and it’ll by no means occur, as a result of there’s different fighters that can battle for that cash. I really like the cash I received, however that is simply to go present everyone that cash doesn’t purchase happiness.”

Flick is 16-5 in his professional MMA profession and was in the course of a meteoric rise within the UFC’s 125-pound division. Identified for his submission prowess, Flick received his Dana White Contender Collection battle in September 2020 through an Arm Triangle Choke within the third spherical. His official UFC debut would come a couple of months later in December and finish equally, however faster, as Flick submitted Cody Durden with a Flying Triangle Choke within the first spherical — for which he earned a $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening bonus.

Driving a four-fight profitable streak total, massive issues within the UFC appeared to be in retailer for the previous LFA flyweight champion. However Flick mentioned, “The UFC is just not my dream no extra,” and he’s performing accordingly.

Forsaking his Contender Collection contract with the UFC, which begins with a $10,000 base purse, Flick plans to proceed working as a CNC operator — a profession he has been balancing with preventing however that pays him $40,000 a yr with a 401k and different advantages.

Pat Donohue

Pat Donohue has been protecting sports activities for greater than 10 years. He’s a former Washington Redskins beat reporter and has been protecting the College of Maryland soccer and basketball recruiting and TMT beats for Rivals.com since 2013. Pat graduated from Maryland together with his grasp’s diploma in journalism and has obtained bylines in publications corresponding to USA TODAY Sports activities, The Philadelphia Inquirer, SB Nation, and Yahoo! Sports activities. As a wrestler for 13 years in Pennsylvania, Pat has a deep appreciation for MMA and a eager understanding of the game.