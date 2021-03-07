Promo: Junior NTR’s Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu Gemini on TV – TheMiracleTech

Star Mama has been ruling the Telugu television sector for the past few years. One of the main contributors to its success in recent times is the reality show Bigg Boss. Star Ma set a TRP record with the help of this successful show. To attack the mother, Mithun TV is now coming up with another show, Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu. This is an earlier version of Meelo Evaru Kooteshwarudu which was earlier aired on Star Maa.

Mithun made Junior NTR even bigger by roping in as the host of the show. NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. After that, he did not return to that show. Now, he is coming back to the TV arena with EMK. Gemini TV aired the first promo of the show today.

However, he has not yet revealed the host. NTR’s name may be revealed after a few days. Meanwhile, Tarak fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor on the small screen after a long time. On the career front, NTR is currently starring in the film RRR.

