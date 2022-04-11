Pros’ reaction to Khamzat Chimayev vs Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went to war in Jacksonville.

Both men were part of one of the most anticipated fights of 2022, and both men delivered the battle by going into battle for three full rounds. As always, a lot of the fighters were watching side-by-side at the house, and were just as excited as you.

See what they had to say below:

Amazing fight! — Michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

We want 2 more rounds! Give us what we want! What a fight! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022