Prospect Profile: OSU WR Garrett Wilson

If you’re looking for a top-class athlete on wide receiver, Garrett Wilson is your guy.

“My mom didn’t like it when she used ‘freak’ to describe me,” joked Wilson, in reference to what the announcers said during a game broadcast at the NFL Combine.

Wilson can really go ahead, posting a 4.38 for the second time in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. He’s not very big at 6’0″ and 183 pounds, but he believes he can win a fight for the ball against just about anyone.

“I think I’m doing a good job of going up and getting 50-50 balls,” Wilson said. “I play bigger than my size and I feel like I play with a lot of passion. I feel like you can see the competition and passion in me when I’m on the field.”

He joined the Buckeyes as a 5-star recruit out of the Austin, Texas area, playing…