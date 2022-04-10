Protesters disrupt Cronulla Sharks’ big win over West Tigers, Penrith beat Canterbury

West Tigers captain James Tameau wants the action of a flamboyant protester to serve as a wake-up call for NRL officials after four mid-match pitch attacks at Shark Park.

In a bizarre sequence of events, play was halted for several minutes during the Tigers’ defeat to Cronula on Sunday, when a protester entered the field with a smoking orange in his hand.

The man was able to reach within touching distance of the players before being stopped by security and at one point the Tigers were locked in by Joe Ofengue.

They were removed from the field, but three spectators entered the field shortly after as ground staff attempted to extinguish the after-effects of the fire.

The incident happened a day after a female pitch attacker in the Gold Coast was heavily dealt with by security…