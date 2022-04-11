Protesting truck drivers jammed the East Link Bridge

Truckers taking part in a protest in Dublin have blocked both ends of the Tom Clark Bridge, commonly known as the East Link.

The Promenade Road on the Port Tunnel is also blocked, as is the roundabout at 3 Arena and the entrance to Dublin Port.

Gardai is advising commuters to plan for potential traffic disruptions due to the protests, but the main roads leading to the city appear to be running well, with most of the disruption currently around the Docklands area.

The protest is being organized by a group that calls itself ‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’.

Gardai is monitoring the demonstration and has issued fines for obstructing protesters under the Road Traffic Act.

The initial fine is for €40 and continues to increase in increments of €20 if the fine is…