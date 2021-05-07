Proud of an innovation? Submit an entry in ‘McKnight’s’ Tech Awards – Home Care Daily News – McKnight’s Senior Living

LATEST

Proud of an innovation? Submit an entry in 'McKnight's' Tech Awards – Home Care Daily News

The pandemic forced home care providers to offer technology, care offerings and ways of operating that they never thought possible. Now is the chance to tell the world about it.

McKnight’s is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. The deadline is May 25. There is no cost to enter.

The annual contest is a a joint program of McKnight’s Home Care, McKnight’s Senior Living and McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. It recognizes providers that convey how technology — simple or advanced — has improved care and operations in their organizations.

Winners will be recognized in three tracks: Home Care, Senior Living and Skilled Nursing. All providers are eligible. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented for the following categories:

Quality – Winning entries will describe the technology involved and how it was applied to improve the quality of care or services.
Innovator of the Year – Winning entries will describe how technological innovation was key to the entry’s success and how it made a difference in the provision of care or services or the bottom line.
KISS (Keep It Super Simple) – Winning entries will describe a simple but effective application of technology that improved the provision of care, services or operations.
Building Bridges – Winning entries will describe the ways in which an operator is using technology to improve connections between staff members and residents and/or their families.

Nominations will be judged by a panel of experts. The awards program is open to care/service providers only (not vendors).

This year, the awards program will be part of the new McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit on Aug. 25 and 26. The accompanying summit will offer webinars during which attendees will be able to earn continuing education credits. Stay tuned for additional information.

For additional information on the awards, and to enter, visit https://www.mcknightstechawards.com/.

