ProudCity Turns to Partners to Unbundle Web Tech, Service – Government Technology

Seeking to make it easier for local governments to take on all the challenges of creating and running a website, gov tech company ProudCity is starting up a Certified Service Partners program.

The company provides open source technology for local government websites, but to actually own a website takes much more than technology. Content strategy and development, accessibility and workflows are all considerations.

Thus, ProudCity’s new program is meant to help governments use service partners to handle those various other aspects of website ownership. The company will certify partners who can show that they “have a strong understanding of content strategy and implementation — including structured content, plain language and accessibility best practices.”

