LATEST

PS5: Ghostwire Tokyo uses 100% DualSense in a new trailer

Posted on

Game News PS5: Ghostwire Tokyo uses 100% DualSense in a new trailer

Despite a new highlight during Sony’s last State of Play, Ghostwire Tokyo is back on the scene today to show us all the benefits of DualSense.

The DualSense in action

As you can see by watching the video available above, Ghostwire Tokyo intends, as promised, to exploit 100% the capacities of the PlayStation 5 and more particularly of the machine controller. Indeed, in this excerpt we can finally see the different features of the DualSense in action.

From 0:28 seconds, on can for example see the haptic feedbacks reacting to the supernatural powers of our character, which aims to accentuate the immersion when you suck the power of a portal for example or when you float in the air or when you use different abilities to attack opponents. That’s not all, like Returnalwe also learn that the player will also feel the rain through the controller.

From 0:42 seconds, it is the turn of the controller speaker to show what it is capable of. This feature will indeed be used when our character contacts teammates by radio.

PS5: Ghostwire Tokyo uses 100% DualSense in a new trailer

And finally, and this is probably the most interesting part, we can see at the beginning of the video that the adaptive triggers of the controller will also be used. They will harden when we draw a bow for example or when we charge an attack and will jerk when the player makes quick shots.

Words that are not new

As a reminder, this information is not new, since we still remember the words of Kenji Kimura, the game director, who announced a few days after the first official presentation of the title that Ghostwire Tokyo would benefit from all the advantages of Sony console and controller.

The protagonist’s special abilities have a deep relationship with hand gestures, and that’s perfect for the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which are some of the new PS5 features we’re taking full advantage of here. We can’t wait for you to take this new controller in your hands to explore a fascinating and unpredictable Tokyo, which won’t stop surprising you. Ghostwire Tokyo Director Kenji Kimura via PlayStation Blog

Ghostwire Tokyo is a temporary console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The title is expected on this machine and on PC from March 25, 2022.

About Ghostwire Tokyo

Profile of JeromeJoffard, Jeuxvideo.com

By JeromeJoffardWriting jeuxvideo.com

MPTwitter

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top