PS5: Ghostwire Tokyo uses 100% DualSense in a new trailer

Despite a new highlight during Sony’s last State of Play, Ghostwire Tokyo is back on the scene today to show us all the benefits of DualSense.

The DualSense in action

As you can see by watching the video available above, Ghostwire Tokyo intends, as promised, to exploit 100% the capacities of the PlayStation 5 and more particularly of the machine controller. Indeed, in this excerpt we can finally see the different features of the DualSense in action.

From 0:28 seconds, on can for example see the haptic feedbacks reacting to the supernatural powers of our character, which aims to accentuate the immersion when you suck the power of a portal for example or when you float in the air or when you use different abilities to attack opponents. That’s not all, like Returnalwe also learn that the player will also feel the rain through the controller.

From 0:42 seconds, it is the turn of the controller speaker to show what it is capable of. This feature will indeed be used when our character contacts teammates by radio.

And finally, and this is probably the most interesting part, we can see at the beginning of the video that the adaptive triggers of the controller will also be used. They will harden when we draw a bow for example or when we charge an attack and will jerk when the player makes quick shots.

Words that are not new

As a reminder, this information is not new, since we still remember the words of Kenji Kimura, the game director, who announced a few days after the first official presentation of the title that Ghostwire Tokyo would benefit from all the advantages of Sony console and controller.

The protagonist’s special abilities have a deep relationship with hand gestures, and that’s perfect for the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which are some of the new PS5 features we’re taking full advantage of here. We can’t wait for you to take this new controller in your hands to explore a fascinating and unpredictable Tokyo, which won’t stop surprising you. Ghostwire Tokyo Director Kenji Kimura via PlayStation Blog

Ghostwire Tokyo is a temporary console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The title is expected on this machine and on PC from March 25, 2022.