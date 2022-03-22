PS5: this flagship accessory for the Sony console is only €15

That’s it, have you finally gotten your hands on the coveted PS5 you’ve been waiting for since its release? Have you made all the updates, installed your favorite games and are ready to play 24 hours without stopping? There is only one thing missing to be serene, to be sure not to run out of battery. For this, we offer you a HeysTop charging station, capable of charging up to 2 controllers simultaneously for only 15€.

When you have put nearly 500 euros in a console, 60 euros in a second controller and nearly 70 euros in one or more games, any small saving afterwards is good to take.

If Sony offers a whole range of very nice official accessories, these are generally offered at prices that are far too high for their functionality. We think in particular of the charging station, basic, sold at nearly 30 euros. Too expensive in our opinion!

By taking a quick look on Amazon, or elsewhere, you can find dozens of similar products, with more features and much cheaper. This is precisely the case of the HeysTop charging station, which is only €15 instead of €20 in normal times.

Buy the HeysTop charging station for PS5 at 15€ at Amazon

No more battery problems with the charging station for PS5

The DualSense controller for PS5 is a real gem of technology and precision with a really perfect grip, just like its rivals from Microsoft and Nintendo. The three manufacturers have offered us excellent controllers on this generation of console and it is impossible to designate a winner on this point. Either way, it wouldn’t make sense.

Among all the qualities of the DualSense, we retain its perfect ergonomics, its triggers with haptic feedback, its touchpad, its aligned sticks (which do not please everyone) but also, and above all, its fairly average autonomy. So, to be quiet and not have to play by plugging in the controller, you have to think about putting it to recharge, and ideally have a second controller to turn.

And who says 2 controllers, says twice as many devices to charge, hence the interest in charging stations. The HeysTop model is thus able to charge the controllers to 50% in just 30 minutes, 80% in 1 hour and double to be at 100%. Practical, a small LCD screen on the front of the station shows you the state of charge in real time.

The highlights of the HeysTop charging station for PS5 : Double support de charge

Charging status LED indicator

Quick charge

Usually sold around 20 euros, the HeysTop charging station is currently available at Amazon for only 15€.

