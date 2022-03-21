Good news PS5: we tell you where it is available this week!

The PlayStation 5 continues to be sorely missed by all of us. Indeed, the shortage continues to hit the last of Sony’s consoles and we can say that it is not ready to stop. However, we have heard that there will be restocking this week!

The PlayStation 5 has suffered from chronic shortages since its launch at the end of 2020. Victim of its success and the COVID-19 crisis, Sony’s latest console is unfortunately very often absent from the shelves.

Opening the door to 4K at 120 frames per second, with Ray-Tracing as the key, we can say that Sony’s PlayStation 5 has learned from its years and has succeeded in convincing beyond its fans. And with its look that contrasts with what we are used to from the Japanese manufacturer, the PS5 is a very highly coveted object.

This leads to situations like the one we are currently experiencing. Supply can’t keep up with demand, and consoles are unfortunately not available. This means that we can only fall back on restocking (or restocking).

You also have the option of turning to third-party sellers. But in this case, you will not pay the console at its base price. Count easily 300 to 400€ more on the invoice to succeed in obtaining the precious sesame.

The demand is such that if you don’t put strategies in place, you won’t be able to get it. And to maximize the chances of being able to buy it at its normal price during a restock, there are some small things to do.

A restocking is particularly fast. Between the servers that are hurt by the influx of customers and the very limited stock, we can say that you risk elbowing. But the fact is that you have very little time.

This means that you have to do all the necessary operations in advance to validate your account and register your means of payment. Otherwise, you will see the PS5 that you managed to put in your basket disappear before you received the email confirming the creation of your account.

This is why we already advise you to register on the sites that are in the list below. By already validating your account and having registered your means of payment, you will save precious time which can make all the difference.

Apparently, the much sought-after console is back in stock! So prepare your account and above all, stay tuned. We publish each time PlayStation 5 is restocked to inform you as soon as possible of its availability.

For this week, we have counted a few official merchants where the console is likely to appear. However, don’t be surprised to see the console offered in packs with accessories or even games, this has become quite common since the launch of the console.

So get ready and be on the lookout!

PS5 at Amazon: the Prime subscription

According to our sources, Amazon apparently has PS5 stock. This should be verified within the week. Traditionally, it is rather towards the middle of the week that we could see a restocking of this merchant appear.

However, unlike other merchants, Amazon restricts its PlayStation 5 sales to Amazon Prime members. So, to succeed in obtaining the much desired console, we can only advise you to turn to the latter (in addition, it is free for the first 30 days).

PS5 at Micromania: possible?

Micromania clearly could not miss the PS5. Being the specialist video game merchant, Micromania must have stock as soon as possible. And it looks like this week, that’s the case.

However, given the demand, we strongly recommend that you prepare your account well and enter all your delivery information well before the restocking arrives.

Return of the PS5 to Cdiscount?

Cdiscount has particularly shone since the start of the PS5 shortage. Indeed, it is often at home that we most often find the PS5 and quite often in the form of Packs containing accessories, additional controllers and games. So get ready to see packs potentially arriving this week!

