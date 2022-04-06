PSA: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Apparently Married in Las Vegas

There’s no doubt that this year has seen some seriously wild pop culture moments. And while most are scandalous and gasp-worthy, a certain A-list celebrity couple has decided to give us something sweet.

During the uproar for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, fans may not have noticed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the trip as an opportunity to get married.

according to this tmz , the pair said “I do” at the One Love Wedding Chapel just after the 2022 Grammy Awards. according to this People The pair brought their own photographer and security to the chapel, which means Kourtney walking down the aisle could soon be all over her Instagram.

what Kourtney wore as a bride, People Claims that the pair never stopped digging to pick anyone up…