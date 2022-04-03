PSG bar will turn the whistle of silence...

Elimination against Real Madrid breaks Bar’s strained relationship for the Champions League round of 16 Paris Saint Germain the team he leads with Mauricio Pochettino and the Qatari owner of the club. To such an extent that on 13 March, in the first home game since an unusual defeat at the Bernabeu (they were 2–0 with 30 minutes on aggregate), Militants showed all their anger With a protest that went around the world: He whistled against Bordeaux on Lionel Messi and company, The only save that was made was Mbappe, who broke it against Merengue but left PSG in July.

The attitude of the fans visiting the Parc des Princes was striking: the The captain of the national team was booed several times like him…