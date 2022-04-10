PSG beat Clermont to score hat-tricks for Mbappe and Neymar

PARIS (AP) – Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Clermont 6-1 on Saturday to move closer to a record 10th French league title.

PSG extended their lead to 15 points after this weekend with seven rounds remaining.

Lionel Messi dismissed Neymar, who drove into the far corner for the opener in the sixth minute. The Argentine star chested Neymar’s cross in the 19th to provide a walled pass to Mbappe, who defeated goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino showed signs of irritation at the touchline as his visitors were content after the second goal.

Clermont scored in the 42nd when Benin winger Jodel Doso tapped into a cross from Saif-Edin Khoui.

Italy’s goalkeeper