PSG beat Clermont with a Messi who showed himself as a great assistant again

Threat level on target despite good attempts by locals to get the ball out Gianluigi Donnarumma never bothered.

Mbappé ended Clermont’s hopes, ending in a knockdown and penalty converted by Neymar (71, 3-1) after an incursion into the field and with two shots, the first since a personal uncheck (74, 4). -1) and second, signing a hat-trick (80, 5-1) after Messi’s third assist in the match.

a counterattack led by the French, He also helped Neymar complete his hat-trick (83, 6-1).

With this new win, Paris SG now have 71 units, 15 from Rennes, one point with Marseille in second place, who play against Montpellier on Sunday (7:00 pm ….).