PSG crush Clermont with triplets over Mbappé and Neymar (VIDEO)

The two spoke in Ligue 1 this Saturday, also helped by Lionel Messi who provided three assists.

Paris Saint-Germain moved a little closer to the title with hat-tricks from their superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they beat Clermont-Ferrand 6-1 on Day 31 of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Neymar (6th, 71st, 83rd) and Mbappe (19th, 74th, 80th) allowed PSG a 15-point lead over their runners-up Rennes, with seven games left to play for the Capitals club.

The two PSG stars got along completely. The Brazilian also made a decisive pass to the French, which also “assisted” him, and caused a penalty.