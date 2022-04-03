PSG enjoy Messi and Trident: 5-1

This was the society the world envisioned in August. For one thing or another, PSG weren’t able to make their tremendous trident work 100%. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar enjoyed together this Saturday, all three converting the same game for the first time and it was a 5-1 defeat to Lorient.

At 7 he scored two and assisted the other three: two Brazilians and a fourth from Leo, a good left footed shot at an angle. Thus, a 12-point advantage is maintained with Marseille, led by Mauricio Pochettino, with eight dates left, on their way to the title in Ligue 1.

Messi’s goal, 4-1

