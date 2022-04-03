PSG entertain Lorient in the limelight with Neymar and Messi

An old-fashioned center for the ideas of the officials running Paris Saint-Germain. Twelve points clear in the division with nine games and there’s the thing: Crisis.

only at PSG Can this kind of domestic domination be re-wired as the Lumpen?

A few months from the end of the 2021/2022 season and there is chatter at PSG… cut, change and cheer.

Lorient Enter the psycho-drama of the Parc des Princes on a Sunday night. How would the Bretons like such first world problems.

Christophe Pélissier’s side have won only two games on their journey this season and managed five draws. Eleven points out of a possible 45.

and a total of 28 after 29 games to hover one point above the play-off spot. League 2’s winters turn ominously for them. That’s the crisis.

“Everyone…