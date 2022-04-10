PSG: First professional contract for Younis El Hannach

With weeks in the pipe, talks of the signing of the first professional contract for Younis El Hannach are on their way to success. Indeed, as revealed by RMC Sport this Sunday morning, we have been confirmed that the central defender (at age 18 on June 4) will soon be signing a new three-year lease with the Capitals club. , that is, by 2025. The agreement has been reached with PSG which will therefore keep one of its training hopes.