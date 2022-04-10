PSG: First professional contract for Younis El Hannach

With weeks in the pipe, talks of the signing of the first professional contract for Younis El Hannach are on their way to success. Indeed, as revealed by RMC Sport this Sunday morning, we have been confirmed that the central defender (at age 18 on June 4) will soon be signing a new three-year lease with the Capitals club. , that is, by 2025. The agreement has been reached with PSG which will therefore keep one of its training hopes.
Multiple appearances in first-team season
Appearing in several training sessions with the first team in recent times, he has been able to develop alongside Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos. But the young El Hannach has especially manifested itself this season within the U19 team led by Zumana Camera. They showed themselves to their advantage during a beautiful course in the Youth League that concluded with an elimination against Salzburg (1-3) at the gate of the semi-finals last month.
